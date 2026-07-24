Update: ALPHA DRIVE ONE Stars In Concept Teasers For New Album 'UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST'

Updated August 9 KST:

“Cementic Nest” version concept photos and films have been revealed for ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s upcoming mini album “UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST”!

Updated August 6 KST:

ALPHA DRIVE ONE has released the first set of concept photos and films for their upcoming mini album “UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST”!

Updated August 3 KST:

ALPHA DRIVE ONE has dropped a trailer titled “21st Century Boys I” for their upcoming album “UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST”!

Updated August 2 KST:

A group trailer poster has been revealed for ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s second mini album “UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST”!

Updated August 1 KST:

ALPHA DRIVE ONE has dropped individual trailer posters for their second mini album “UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST”!

Updated July 31 KST:

The promotion scheduler has been released for ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s second mini album “UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST”!

Original Article:

The first teaser has been revealed for ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s comeback!

On July 25, a title sequence video was revealed for the group’s second mini album “UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST.”

The album is set to be released on August 24 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out the teaser below!