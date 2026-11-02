Yim Si Wan Feels Flustered As Seol In Ah Doesn't Remember Their Accidental Kiss In 'Love In Disguise'

tvN’s “Love in Disguise” has shared a glimpse of the chaotic situation that follows Yim Si Wan and Seol In Ah’s unexpected kiss!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Spoilers

Yoon Yi Jun finds himself in an unexpected situation after a drinking session with his personal assistant Kang Jae Hee. While chasing Kang Jae Hee, who was acting out drunkenly, the two suffered an unexpected lip collision. Yoon Yi Jun, who has always kept up a flawless composure, loses his calm in the mishap and finds that both his heart and his lips have been stolen at once.

The problem is that while Yoon Yi Jun carries the memory of that moment, Kang Jae Hee has completely forgotten the events of the night before. Yoon Yi Jun is left helpless with lingering aftereffects when she shows no sign of recognizing it. In particular, he keeps finding his gaze pulled to her lips, and he spends a flustered day.

The perfectionist third-generation chaebol heir Yoon Yi Jun is irritated with Kang Jae Hee for forgetting. He deliberately acts prickly and throws out cute little complaints, but whenever they move close, he flinches without meaning to. Viewers are curioues to find out how the once-impenetrable Yoon Yi Jun will change after the kiss incident and whether he can return to his everyday life.

Episode 5 of “Love in Disguise” airs on November 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki:

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Also check out Yim Si Wan in “Boyhood” below:

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