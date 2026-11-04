Former 4Minute Member Jeon Jiyoon Announces Marriage

Former 4Minute member Jeon Jiyoon is tying the knot!

On November 4, Jeon Jiyoon took to Instagram to announce that she will be getting married this month.

Along with beautiful wedding photos, she also shared the following message:

Everyone, I’m getting married this November! Now that the day has come when I get to say the word ‘marriage’ about my own life, I feel a little shy but also excited. My partner is an even more wonderful person than I am, with a warm heart. I will continue working hard as a writer and strive to become someone who knows how to share the love I’ve received with others. Every year, I used to listen to Christmas carols to get into the excitement of the holiday season, but I don’t think I’ll need to listen to them this year. I hope you’ll look upon us warmly. Thank you, as always!

Check out her post below!

Congratulations to Jeon Jiyoon and fiancé!