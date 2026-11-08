'100 Days Of Deception' And Park Jinyoung Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the second week in a row,“100 Days of Deception” rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “100 Days of Deception” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its leads also claimed the top two spots on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members: GOT7’s Park Jinyoung rose to No. 1 on this week’s list, followed by Kim You Jung at No. 2.

SBS’s “Doctor X” held onto its spot at No. 2 on this week’s drama list, while star Kim Ji Won came in at No. 3 on the actor list.

The next highest spots on both lists went to MBC’s new series “The Perfect Lie,” which debuted at No. 3 on this week’s drama list. Meanwhile, leads Seo Hyun Jin and Yoo Yeon Seok entered the actor list at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

ENA’s “Between Steps” took No. 4 on this week’s drama list, with leads Choo Young Woo and Kim So Hyun ranking No. 6 and No. 8 respectively on the actor list.

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” ranked No. 5 on the drama list, while stars Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin took No. 7 and No. 10 respectively on the actor list.

tvN’s “Love in Disguise” came in at No. 6 on the drama list this week, and leading lady Seol In Ah entered the actor list at No. 9.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s upcoming historical series “Sword & Silence” debuted at No. 9 on the drama list ahead of its premiere, while SBS’s “Good Partner 2” debuted at No. 10 ahead of its return with Season 2.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “100 Days of Deception” SBS “Doctor X” MBC “The Perfect Lie” ENA “Between Steps” KBS2 “A Love Other Than Yours” tvN “Love in Disguise” JTBC “Final Table” KBS2 “Love on the Menu” KBS2 “Sword & Silence” SBS “Good Partner 2”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Park Jinyoung (“100 Days of Deception”) Kim You Jung (“100 Days of Deception”) Kim Ji Won (“Doctor X”) Seo Hyun Jin (“The Perfect Lie”) Yoo Yeon Seok (“The Perfect Lie”) Choo Young Woo (“Between Steps”) Seo Kang Jun (“A Love Other Than Yours”) Kim So Hyun (“Between Steps”) Seol In Ah (“Love in Disguise”) Ahn Eun Jin (“A Love Other Than Yours”)

Watch full episodes of “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And check out teasers for “Good Partner 2” below!

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