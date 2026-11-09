Watch: Kim Woo Bin And Seo Eun Soo Test If Talent Or Effort Is More Important In New Drama “GIFT” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “GIFT” has released a new teaser!

Based on a popular webtoon, “GIFT” is a sports drama starring Kim Woo Bin as Jung Min Yong, a former professional baseball pitching coach. After an unexpected accident leads him to gain a special ability, Jung Min Yong winds up becoming the head coach for the high school team ranked last in the nation.

The newly released teaser video begins with Jung Min Yong explaining two ways to win a game. Min Yong puts forward innate baseball talent and acquired, detailed stats—in other words, effort—as the conditions for victory. The question from Yoon Seo Jin (Seo Eun Soo), “Which one of the two has a higher probability of winning?” heightens viewers’ curiosity.

Watch the full teaser below:

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future”:

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Also check out Seo Eun Soo in “Unlock My Boss” below:

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