3 Times Things Got Oddly Complicated In Episodes 5-6 Of 'Summer Vacation'

Some shows stick with you for their interesting story, while others for the charming characters, but there are times when they become memorable for how strikingly confusing they get. Like “Summer Vacation,” a K-drama that started with a realistic portrayal of youth but is increasingly introducing unexpected plot twists that keep making it a mixture of genres, plot lines, and vibes. In its latest episodes, things continue to turn oddly complicated, but not less interesting. Here are all those times!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 5-6 ahead.

1. Kim Ha Yeon and Jo Yu Gyeom looking for Seong Sae Ryeong

After Kim Ha Yeon (Cho Yi Hyun) and Jo Yu Gyeom (Jin Young) get together, the threat of jail time evaporates, and Seong Sae Ryeong (Hong Ye Ji) makes a dramatic exit; one might hope things would settle for the main couple. However, Sae Ryeong’s escape becomes a new problem rather than a relief. When Ha Yeon convinces Yu Gyeom to look for her to help the girl’s poor grandmother, they travel all the way back to Seoul. And despite being past the halfway point of the series, we just get to know the existence of another of Yu Gyeom’s older sisters, who had run away years before, when she and Sae Ryeong meet coincidentally.

At this point, you start to wonder who the actual main character of this show is. The focus shifts from one secondary character to the other, without really connecting their purpose to Ha Yeon’s story. However, at the same time, it seems like that is exactly the goal. By pushing aside Ha Yeon and shifting the spotlight to Sae Ryeong, the uneasiness and self-doubt in Ha Yeon’s inner monologue become even more convincing. So, despite being the alleged female lead, when the most decisive moments happen, she finds herself on the sidelines among the crowd, creating a subtle yet unmistakable breach between her and Yu Gyeom.

2. Kim Jeong Yeon and Jo Sam Hee becoming friends

On the other hand, the spotlight also shifts to Yu Gyeom’s sister, Jo Sam Hee (Shin Gi Hwan), and her unlikely friendship with Kim Jeong Yeon (Ryu Hae Jun), Ha Yeon’s older brother. Though their first meeting seems like a simple occurrence, as they start to spend more time together, it is clear Jeong Yeon is hiding a troubled past that involves an unknown girl. Even more, it looks like what propels him to get closer to Sam Hee is the way she reminds him of the mysterious girl, something that inevitably confuses his feelings.

Although this new side plot is giving more depth to Jeong Yeon’s character, at the same time it makes you wonder if there will be enough time for the whole story to develop, or if, instead, it will be left unresolved. Not to mention, the romance is, until now, completely one-sided on Sam Hee’s part, which can only mean that it will either end in heartbreak or nothing at all, turning her character even more single-minded and one-dimensional.

3. Jo Yu Gyeom defending Seong Sae Ryeong from bullying

Once Sae Ryeong gets rescued and returns to the village, things don’t get all that much better either. The girls who were once her friends are now her worst enemies, and they don’t hesitate to constantly bully and ostracize her. However, the most ironic part is that Sae Ryeong refuses to change her ways. She even blames Ha Yeon for her current suffering, despite the fact that Ha Yeon never participates in the bullying herself. But not engaging in bullying doesn’t mean Ha Yeon or Yu Gyeom don’t get affected by the situation.

On the contrary, the more they try to ignore the problem, the more it strains their relationship. After all, old habits die hard, and it looks like Sae Ryeong is a master manipulator when it comes to Yu Gyeom, making him stand up for her in front of everyone. In the end, it is clear that their messy, complicated relationship could be stronger than Yu Gyeom’s feelings for Ha Yeon. But will she end this summer with nothing but a short and sad romance? Or will she try to become the real main character of this story? We will, hopefully, find out in the next episodes.

Keep up with “Summer Vacation” here:

Watch Now

Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Summer Vacation,” “Love in Disguise,” and “Welcome back, First love”

Plans to watch: “Make Me Tingle“ and “Good Partner 2”