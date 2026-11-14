Ahn Hyo Seop And Hong Hwa Yeon Recall Memories Of Their Late Fathers In 'Final Table'

Ahn Hyo Seop and Hong Hwa Yeon will share an emotional experience on the next episode of “Final Table.”

JTBC’s “Final Table” is a drama that tells the story of talented Korean chefs from around the world who gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Spoilers

In the drama’s upcoming episode, Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop) and Choi Song Yi (Hong Hwa Yeon) take a look around the neighborhood where Round 3 will take place, and they wind up visiting the home of Park Sun Woong (Choi Hong Il), a local resident who was born and raised there.

Despite the visit being an unexpected one, Park Sun Woong brings out a precious family heirloom that has been passed down for generations in order to welcome his guests. Upon encountering the heirloom, Kang Han and Choi Song Yi are immersed in an unfamiliar scent that they’ve never smelled before.

Notably, Kang Han and Choi Song Yi’s time with Park Sun Woong reminds both of them of the moments they spent with their late fathers. As they recall old, cherished memories from the past, their expressions alternate between longing and amazement.

To find out what happens at Park Sun Woong’s house, catch the next episode of “Final Table” on November 14 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And watch Hong Hwa Yeon in “Filing for Love” below:

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