28th Seoul Music Awards Announces 1st Lineup

The upcoming 28th Seoul Music Awards has revealed its first lineup of artists!

On January 10, the annual award ceremony confirmed that BTS, TWICE, Wanna One, SEVENTEEN, Red Velvet, GFRIEND, NU’EST W, IZ*ONE, Im Chang Jung, and MOMOLAND would be among the artists attending this year’s show.

Online video streaming platform BBangya TV also announced that it would be streaming the red carpet for the 28th Seoul Music Awards live on January 15 at 5 p.m. KST, two hours before the actual ceremony.

The 28th Seoul Music Awards will take place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on January 15 at 6:50 p.m. KST. The awards show, which will be hosted by Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, Kim So Hyun, and Shin Dong Yup, will also be broadcast live on KBS Drama, KBS Joy, KBS W, and Bbangya TV.

