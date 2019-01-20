BTS’s “Love Yourself In Seoul” Concert Film Hits No. 1 In Real-Time Box Office Rankings

BTS has taken over the box office rankings once again.

According to the Korea Film Council, the “Love Yourself in Seoul” concert film was the No. 1 film in real-time ticket sales on January 19.

“Love Yourself in Seoul” is a film that captures performances from BTS’s “Love Yourself” world tour kickoff concert at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in Seoul in August 2018.

This is not the first time BTS has invited fans to the big screen. In November 2018, “Burn the Stage: The Movie” premiered in around 70 countries and recorded over 2 million moviegoers worldwide. Based on the group’s original YouTube Red series, this film featured interviews and behind-the-scenes footage from “The Wings Tour.”

Completely different from the first film, “Love Yourself in Seoul” is in a format where fans can enjoy the performances from the concert. The “ARMY bomb showings,” where ARMY can fan chant and sing along with their light sticks, sold out in Korean theaters almost immediately after the tickets were released.

“Love Yourself in Seoul” will premiere on January 26 in 95 countries worldwide. Check out the trailer here!

Source (1)