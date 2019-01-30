BTS’s “Love Yourself In Seoul” Film Breaks Box Office Records And Gets Encore Screening

BTS has added a second box office hit to their long list of accomplishments!

On January 30 local time, Forbes published an article about the record-setting box office numbers for BTS’s latest film, “Love Yourself in Seoul.”

According to the article, BTS’s agency, Big Hit Entertainment, revealed that the January 26 film premiere drew 1.2 million moviegoers and $11.7 million worldwide, recording the “biggest worldwide one-day box office ever for a cinema event.” These numbers, however, do not include the stats for Korea, and the total numbers are estimated to be bigger once they’re confirmed.

In the United States alone, “Love Yourself in Seoul” recorded $2.8 million with showings in 1,002 theaters and achieved “the highest per cinema average at the Saturday box office.” The film will return to movie theaters — in both 2D and ScreenX — for encore screenings on February 9 and 10.

Film distributor Pathé Live also confirmed that “Love Yourself in Seoul” beat the previous records set by BTS’s November 2018 film “Burn the Stage: The Movie,” which premiered in 2,650 theaters in 79 countries.

“Love Yourself in Seoul” captures performances from BTS’s “Love Yourself” world tour kickoff concert that took place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in August 2018.

