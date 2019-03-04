Block B’s Zico Named Honorary Ambassador For Seoul City

Block B’s Zico has been named an honorary ambassador for the city of Seoul!

His agency KOZ Entertainment stated, “Zico has been named an honorary ambassador for Seoul, and there will be a ceremony at Seoul City Hall today. Following the ceremony, Zico will begin promotional activities as the ambassador.”

Through his agency, Zico shared his excitement as he said, “As a citizen who lives in Seoul, I am very happy to be representing it,” and “I will do my best to promote the various businesses and policies that the city of Seoul is pursuing for its citizens.”

He continued, “I’m interested in culture and mentoring youths. I want to share my experiences and help them grow. I will do my best with the role I am given.” Zico is set to embody the core value of the city of Seoul, which is “communicating with the citizens.”

Since parting ways with his former agency Seven Seasons last year, Zico has established his own agency KOZ Entertainment and plans to expand his career as both an artist and producer. He is currently preparing to release a new album in the first half of this year.

Source (1)