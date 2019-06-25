NCT 127 Poses With Trendy Seoul Scenery For Upcoming First Photo Book

NCT 127 will be releasing their first photo book “Hello! #Seoul”!

“Hello! #Seoul” will contain photos of the members and showcase their fresh and natural charms in the trendy city of Seoul, NCT 127’s home base.

The photo shoot took place last September, and the photo book contains Seoul’s diverse scenery including Han River Park, subway stations, buildings, forests, and more. From modern locations to historical locations including Korean traditional style houses as well as traditional markets, NCT 127 shines as they integrate in different backgrounds to their photo shoot.

The photo book will also include a making DVD, which will showcase NCT 127’s enjoyable time on set while filming for the photo book.

“Hello! #Seoul” will hit stores on July 17, and pre-orders will be available starting on June 25.

