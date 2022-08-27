Kwak Dong Yeon, Go Sung Hee, Bae Hyun Sung, Kang Min Ah, And More Make Up The Marketing Team In Poster For New Office Drama

Olleh TV revealed the main poster of their upcoming drama!

Webtoon-based drama “Gaus Electronics” (literal title) is a comedy drama which will cover the struggles that all office workers can relate to as well as office romance and friendships.

In the new poster, all ten members of the third branch of the marketing department have gathered for a group photo. At the very center is Lee Sang Sik (Kwak Dong Yeon), who wears a subtle smile on his face as he tightly hugs the company rule book. He’s an extremely obtuse person who doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind when others, even his seniors, say things that don’t align with his views. He is a stickler for common sense, and because of his strong convictions in a reality where common sense doesn’t always work, he somehow becomes the center of conflict.

As the assistant manager who is always on top of her work, Cha Na Rae (Go Sung Hee) poses with a dazzling smile. Geon Gang Mi (Kang Min Ah), one of the prettiest employees at the office, wears a relaxed expression on her face, whereas Baek Ma Tan (Bae Hyun Sung) holds a white horse that befits his name, which means “knight in shining armor” in Korean.

More characters featured in the photo are Ki Sung Nam (Baek Hyun Jin), who always has mixed coffee he took from the office pantry in his jacket, Gi Sung Nam (Heo Jung Do), who carries a keyboard to work for games, and Cha Wa Wa (Jeon Suk Chan), who always takes care of his scalp due to losing hair every day. Sung Hyung Mi (Go Woori) has a piercing gaze that suits her role as the one who fixes all the problems. Kim Moon Hak (Baek Soo Jang) specializes in writing apologies, but in his heart, he’s a literary man. Last but not least, Na Moo Young (Jo Jung Chi) is more like an unidentified shadow who doesn’t stand out no matter what he does.

Each of the team members have a distinct personality, but what they have in common is that they want to leave the department. The text on the poster depicts their greatest wish, saying, “Our wish is to move to a different department instead of getting a promotion!”

“Gaus Electronics” will premiere on September 30.

