Kwak Dong Yeon, Go Sung Hee, Kang Min Ah, And More Welcome You To Their Chaotic Marketing Team In New Office Drama Poster

“Gaus Electronics” (literal title) has welcomed you to their chaotic marketing team in a new poster!

Webtoon-based comedy drama “Gaus Electronics” will cover the struggles that all office workers can relate to as well as office romance and friendships through the unique characters found in team three of the company’s marketing department. The drama stars Kwak Dong Yeon, Go Sung Hee, Bae Hyun Sung, Kang Min Ah, Baek Hyun Jin, Baek Soo Jang, Jo Jung Chi, Heo Jung Do, Jeon Suk Chan, and Go Woori.

The new “Welcome to Marketing Team Three” poster looks as if you opened the doors of their office, walked right in on the chaos, and locked eyes with the employees. There are balloons floating around everywhere, a heart-shaped garland, and various other party decorations scattered on the desks. What is most noticeable is the surprised expression of each character.

Holding a pen in one hand and busily typing with the other, Lee Sang Shik (Kwak Dong Yeon) looks flustered, making it clear that something serious had happened to him just moments before the door flung open. From his mouth you can see the phrase, “I’m curious about this company.” Right behind Lee Sang Shik is Cha Na Rae (Go Sung Hee), who holds a squishy toy above his head as she tries to swallow all the anger she has for him.

Baek Ma Tan (Bae Hyun Sung) appears carefree and magnificent as he sits comfortably in the chaos, holding onto a toy horse. On the other hand, the diligent Geon Gang Mi (Kang Min Ah) is busily preparing for the party as she climbs on top of a desk to set up balloons.

The coworkers around them appear just as confused, with Ki Sung Nam (Baek Hyun Jin) looking like he’s witnessed something extraordinary, Sung Hyung Mi (Go Woori) putting together an elaborate garland with a straight face, Kim Moon Hak (Baek Soo Jang) hunched over to read, and Cha Wa Wa (Jeon Suk Chan) shyly petting a chihuahua-shaped balloon. Wi Jang Byung (Heo Jung Do) is also busily putting together a balloon while Na Moo Myung (Jo Jung Chi) observes everyone else, but is hardly seen by them.

The poster captures the comedic chemistry between these 10 characters and previews the close synchronization they have with the original webtoon. The drama will be produced by the studio behind “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and “Good Job.”

Olleh TV’s original drama “Gaus Electronics” will premiere on September 30 at 9 p.m. KST! Watch a teaser here.

