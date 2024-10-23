Lee Ju Myoung Confirmed To Join Song Joong Ki And Chun Woo Hee In New Drama

Lee Ju Myoung has been confirmed to join Song Joong Ki And Chun Woo Hee in upcoming drama “MY YOUTH” (working title).

“MY YOUTH” is a romance drama that follows Sun Woo Hae (Song Joong Ki), who begins to live an ordinary life later than most people, and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee), who must disrupt her first love’s tranquility for her own success. The story unfolds as these two characters, who once supported each other through the darkest times of their lives, reunite after more than 10 years and start to create new beautiful moments together.

Lee Ju Myoung will play Mo Tae Rin, an actress under Feel Entertainment and managed by Sung Je Yeon. Mo Tae Rin lived her entire life as a celebrity, growing from a child actress into a successful adult star.

The storyline takes an interesting turn when Mo Tae Rin unexpectedly reunites with her first love from school through a chance encounter. Lee Ju Myoung’s portrayal is set to bring a fresh and captivating romance, generating excitement among viewers.

Lee Ju Myoung has been actively showcasing her versatility in roles including “My Fellow Citizens!” “Missing: The Other Side,” and “Twenty Five, Twenty One.” Recently, she starred in “Like Flowers in Sand” and the film “Pilot,“ earning recognition for her performances.

“MY YOUTH” will be penned by scriptwriter Park Si Hyun of the hit JTBC drama “Run On” and will be produced by HighZium Studio and director Lee Sang Yeop, who helmed the “Yumi’s Cells,” “Familiar Wife,” and “Shopaholic Louis.”

“MY YOUTH” is slated to premiere in 2025. Stay tuned for more updates!

