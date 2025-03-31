Update: ATEEZ Announces More Stops For “IN YOUR FANTASY” World Tour

Updated September 8 KST:

More tour dates have been announced for ATEEZ’s “IN YOUR FANTASY” tour!

In 2026, ATEEZ will take the tour to various cities across Asia and Australia.

Check out the dates below:

Original Article:

Mark your calendars for ATEEZ’s 2025 world tour!

On March 31, ATEEZ officially announced the dates and venues for their upcoming world tour “IN YOUR FANTASY.”

After kicking things off with two nights at Korea’s INSPIRE Arena on July 5 and 6, ATEEZ will head to North America, beginning with a performance in Atlanta on July 10. The group will then continue their U.S. tour with stops in 10 more cities, including New York, Baltimore, and Nashville.

Following the U.S. leg, the group will hold a concert in Mexico City on August 23 before heading to Japan, where they will perform in Saitama and Nagoya in September and in Kobe in October.

Check out the full details in the posters below!

Are you excited for ATEEZ's upcoming tour?

