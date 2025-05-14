Kim Hye Yoon And Lee Jong Won's New Horror Film Begins Filming + Kim Jun Han, Jang Da A, And More Join Cast

Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Jong Won, Kim Jun Han, Jang Da A, and more are set to star in the upcoming film “Salmokji” (working title)!

On May 14, the film distributor announced that “Salmokji” finalized its cast, which includes Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Jong Won, Kim Jun Han, Kim Young Sung, Oh Dong Min, Yoon Jae Chan, and Jang Da A. Filming officially began on May 10.

“Salmokji” is a horror film about a production crew sent to a reservoir to update road-view footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the dark, deep water. Set in a location that feels both familiar and eerie, the film aims to provide an immersive horror experience, vividly bringing the unsettling events at the reservoir to life on screen.

Kim Hye Yoon stars as Su In, while Kim Jun Han joins the cast as Kyo Sik, her supervisor.

Kim Young Sung and Oh Dong Min also join the film as brothers who run a road-view production company, adding a fresh dynamic to the story. Kim Young Sung plays Kyung Tae, a veteran stuck in a rut, while Oh Dong Min portrays Kyung Joon, a producer and former member of the Sea Salvage & Rescue Unit (SSU).

Yoon Jae Chan and Jang Da A will make their big-screen debuts in “Salmokji.” Yoon Jae Chan plays Sung Bin, the youngest team member who joins Su In on the assignment. Jang Da A portrays Se Jeong, the operator of a horror-themed streaming channel, marking a bold new step in her career.

Director Lee Sang Min, who has assembled a strong and unique cast, has announced the arrival of a next-generation horror film. He said, “Every moment feels exciting and like a dream, thanks to the amazing cast and crew. I’ll do my best to create a film that offers a new kind of experience—one that makes audiences feel it was worth watching in theaters.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

