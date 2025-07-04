Chuu Gets Jealous Of ASTRO's Yoon San Ha And OH MY GIRL's Arin In 'My Girlfriend Is The Man!'

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “My Girlfriend Is the Man!” has unveiled a second main poster!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “My Girlfriend Is the Man!” is a romantic comedy about a college student whose girlfriend unexpectedly transforms into a man.

ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha will star as Park Yoon Jae, an astronomy student who is head over heels for his girlfriend Kim Ji Eun (played by OH MY GIRL’s Arin). Due to a gene that runs in her family, Kim Ji Eun suddenly turns into a handsome man (played by Yoo Jung Hoo) and begins going by the name Kim Ji Hoon. Chuu will play the role of Kang Min Joo, a popular student who has a secret crush on Park Yoon Jae.

The new poster captures the love triangle that will unfold amidst this chaotic situation. At the top of the poster, Park Yoon Jae and Kim Ji Eun make a picture-perfect couple as Yoon Jae affectionately wraps his arms around Ji Eun and poses cutely for the camera. Clearly displeased with what she’s seeing, Kang Min Joo grabs Yoon Jae’s sleeve and tries to pull him towards her with a jealous pout.

However, Min Joo isn’t jealous at all when Ji Hoon, the male version of Ji Eun, gets close to Yoon Jae. Instead, she smiles brightly at seeing what she believes to be a heartwarming bromance. Yoon Jae, on the other hand, wears a significantly colder expression when it’s Ji Hoon throwing his arms around him instead of Ji Eun.

The drama’s production team teased, “We tried to capture the bubbly vibe of the drama while creating the second main poster. Please look forward to ‘My Girlfriend Is the Man!’, in which the four stars’ feel-good chemistry and acting teamwork will shine.”

“My Girlfriend Is the Man!” premieres on July 23 and will be available to watch on Viki.

