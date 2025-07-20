6 K-Drama Nerds We Can't Help But Love

In the world of K-dramas filled with chaebols, action heroes, and star-crossed lovers, it’s the nerds who often steal viewers’ hearts. Whether they’re coding their way to love, spouting historical trivia at the worst possible time, or hiding behind thick glasses and encyclopedic knowledge, these quirky geniuses bring both laughs and unexpected depth to the screen. From socially awkward scientists to fiercely intelligent prosecutors, here are six K-drama nerds we can’t help but adore.

With his scruffy gamer looks, mild-mannered tone, and genius-level programming skills, Goo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun) is the ultimate soft tech bro. While he may not be the smoothest in social situations, his heart is in right place. Goo Woong is naive, but when it comes to his love and loyalty towards Yumi (Kim Go Eun) he is endearingly charming. Yes, he is awkward and sometimes unable to express himself the way Yumi expects him to, but that’s just who he is. Though very unlike typical K-drama leads, Goo Wong won hearts as the show progressed. His transformation as the suave CEO of a gaming company in season two, while continuing to wear his heart on his sleeve for Yumi, makes you root for him. Goo Woong’s charming awkwardness, paired with his unshakable moral compass, makes him one of the most realistic (and relatable) portrayals of a lovable nerd.

Quiet, reclusive, and perfectly content in his own company, Yim Si Wan’s Ahn Dae Bum is a bookish librarian whose layers unfold like a slow-burn novel. A math genius with a haunting past, he hides behind his love for reading and numbers. But it’s his gentle spirit and emotional depth that make him as comforting as the caress of a cool summer breeze. Yim Si Wan’s nuanced performance turns this introverted intellectual into one of the most quietly magnetic characters in recent K-drama memory.

Go (baduk) genius Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum) may not say much, but he doesn’t have to. His quiet presence, childlike innocence, and laser-sharp brain power make him a standout in the starry ensemble of “Reply 1988.” He is introverted and socially awkward, but Taek has a heart of gold and a mind like a chessboard, which is always several steps ahead, especially when it comes to love. His home is actually the place where his friends love to gather and watch the latest blockbuster films on VCR as they down bowls of ramyun or chomp down pizzas. Though Taek tends to be out on tournaments and missing out on high school fun, for his friends he is their adorable homie. One look from him and many viewers were cheering for the underdog nerd.

Na In Woo is Cheon Yeon Soo, the handsome veterinarian who is son-in law material for most of the inhabitants of Hanaeup. However, other than showing his love towards the fou-legged awsome creatures who walk into his clinic, he has been waiting for nearly a dozen years for his first love Kang Hee (Lee Se Young) to show up. Yeon Soo didn’t look the way he does now – he was a cute, chubby teenager whom Kang Hee addressed as Teddy Bear. She had even warned him before she ran away nearly two decades ago to not lose weight. However, Yeon Soo has lost all his puppy fat after rigorous training, contradicting Kang Hee’s wishes. He is now quite the sought-after person in his town. Yeon Soo has a comforting presence, cherishing his one-sided love until Kang Hee finally sees him for who he is.

Nam Joo Hyuk in “Start-Up”

A coding prodigy with zero social finesse and one who can crochet his way through any situation or glitch, Nam Joo Hyuk as Nam Do San gave us one of the most iconic nerd arcs in K-dramas. From awkward first crushes to boardroom battles, his journey is one of growth, self-discovery, and learning to believe in himself. He isn’t always polished, but his sincerity, brainpower, and heart make him an unforgettable nerd worth loving.

Lee Min Ki plays the awkwardly almost poetic Nam Se Hee in “Because This Is My First Life.” He is quiet, strange, cat-loving, logic-driven, and absolutely perfect in all the ways viewers didn’t know they needed. He taught us that love doesn’t always arrive with fireworks. It can walk through the door holding a houseplant and asking about rent, in this case, as the aspiring screenwriter Yoon Ji Ho (Jung So Min), who changes his entire existence. If there was a blueprint for introverted charm, it has to be Nam See Hee. His cute ways of showing love, whether it is joining her family as they make kimchi together or cooking her an omelette, is bound to make you go aww. An underrated drama, “Because This is My First Life” is for all those who believe that love doesn’t necessarily come with cymbals and fluttering heartbeats.

Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.