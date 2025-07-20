Watch: MONSTA X Sets Their Own Standard In Epic Comeback MV For 'N the Front'

Updated September 1 KST:

MONSTA X is back with new music!

On September 1 at 6 p.m. KST, MONSTA X released their new mini album “THE X” along with the music video for the title track “N the Front.”

“N the Front” is a song that features weighty bass and fierce drums with commanding vocals and rap pushed to the forefront.



Updated August 31 KST:

MONSTA X has released a preview of their upcoming mini album “THE X”!

Updated August 30 KST:

A music video teaser has been released for MONSTA X’s “N the Front”!

Updated August 25 KST:

MONSTA X has dropped “XX” version concept photos for their upcoming album “THE X”!

Updated August 23 KST:

“UNDERDOG X” version concept photos have been revealed for MONSTA X’s upcoming album “THE X”!

Updated August 18 KST:

MONSTA X’s pre-release track has been unveiled!

“Do What I Want” is a hip hop track with unique vocal chops, groovy bass lines, and rhythmical drum sounds.



Updated August 16 KST:

A teaser has been revealed for MONSTA X’s upcoming pre-release track “Do What I Want”!

Updated August 12 KST:

MONSTA X has released new “HELLO X” version concept photos for their upcoming mini album “THE X”!

Updated August 8 KST:

MONSTA X has released “UNKNOWN X” version concept photos for their upcoming mini album “THE X”!

Updated August 8 KST:

The tracklist has been revealed for MONSTA X’s upcoming mini album “THE X”!

Updated August 5 KST:

MONSTA X has unveiled a comeback trailer for their upcoming mini album “THE X”!

Updated August 5 KST:

MONSTA X has released a schedule for their upcoming full-group comeback with “THE X”!

Updated July 27 KST:

MONSTA X has released a teaser for their upcoming 10th-anniversary mini album “THE X”!

Original Article:

Mark your calendars: MONSTA X is coming!

On July 20, during the third night of their 10th-anniversary “CONNECT X” concert at Seoul’s KSPO Dome, MONSTA X officially announced the date for their long-awaited return as a full group.

MONSTA X will be returning on September 1, marking their first full-group comeback in four long years.



While you wait for MONSTA X's return, watch their documentary "When You Call My Name" on Viki below:

