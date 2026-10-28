Seungri Confirms Marriage And Wife's Pregnancy

It has been confirmed that Seungri is legally married and that his wife is expecting a baby.

On October 27, a media outlet reported that Seungri’s non-celebrity girlfriend in her 20s is currently pregnant and expecting to give birth to a son in January of next year.

In response to the report, Seungri spoke with Ilgan Sports on October 28, stating, “Since it is a private matter, I feel burdened to discuss details. My wife and I are, of course, legally married, and the claims that we married due to pregnancy is false.” Regarding his plans for a wedding ceremony, he added, “At present, I am not considering a wedding ceremony.”

Source (1) (2)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews