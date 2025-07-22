ATEEZ Achieves Their Highest Billboard Hot 100 Ranking Yet + Tops World Digital Song Sales Chart With 'In Your Fantasy'

ATEEZ has set a new personal record on Billboard’s Hot 100!

On July 22 local time, Billboard announced that ATEEZ’s “In Your Fantasy”—the title track of their new repackaged album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3 ‘In Your Fantasy Edition’”—had debuted at No. 1 on its World Digital Song Sales chart.

ATEEZ swept six of the top 10 spots on this week’s chart with songs from the new edition of their latest mini album. In addition to “In Your Fantasy,” Wooyoung’s solo song “Sagittarius” entered the chart at No. 6, Seonghwa’s solo song “Skin” at No. 7, Yunho’s solo song “Slide to me” at No. 8, Yeosang’s solo song “Legacy” at No. 9, and Mingi’s solo song “ROAR” at No. 10.

“In Your Fantasy” also debuted at No. 68 on the Hot 100 (Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States) and No. 7 on the Digital Song Sales chart, meaning it was the seventh best-selling song of the week in the United States.

With this debut, “In Your Fantasy” is now ATEEZ’s highest-charting song on the Hot 100 and their second entry overall, following their recent title track “Lemon Drop” (which debuted at No. 69 last month).

Meanwhile, “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3” shot back up to No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart this week, in addition to rising to No. 2 on both the Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart. The album also re-entered the Billboard 200 (Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States) at No. 7.

Finally, ATEEZ climbed back up to No. 6 on Billboard’s Artist 100 this week, marking their 43rd overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to ATEEZ!

Watch ATEEZ’s Yunho, Seonghwa, San, and Jongho in the drama “Imitation” on Viki below:

Watch Now