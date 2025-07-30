Watch: ZEROBASEONE Proves They're 'ICONIK' With MV For Groovy Comeback

Updated September 1 KST:

ZEROBASEONE has made their much-anticipated return!

On September 1 at 6 p.m. KST, the group released their first full album “NEVER SAY NEVER” along with the music video for the title track.

“ICONIK” is a disco-based pop track with groovy vibes. The song represents the path ZEROBASEONE has walked down as artists and expresses their determination to shine even brighter.

Updated September 1 KST:

ZEROBASEONE has released a new poster for their upcoming album ‘NEVER SAY NEVER”!

Updated August 31 KST:

The second music video teaser has been revealed for ZEROBASEONE’s “ICONIK”!

Updated August 28 KST:

ZEROBASEONE has released the first music video teaser for their upcoming title track “ICONIK”!

Updated August 27 KST:

ZEROBASEONE has released an album sampler for their upcoming full-lenth album “NEVER SAY NEVER”!

Updated August 21 KST:

ZEROBASEONE has released individual “ICON” concept photos of each member for their upcoming album “NEVER SAY NEVER”!

Updated August 20 KST:

ZEROBASEONE has released “ICON” version concept films of each member for their upcoming album “NEVER SAY NEVER”!

Updated August 19 KST:

An “ICON” version concept film and concept photos have been revealed for ZEROBASEONE’s first full album “NEVER SAY NEVER”!

Updated August 18 KST:

ZEROBASEONE has released two moving posters for “ICONIK,” the title track of their upcoming album “NEVER SAY NEVER”!

Updated August 14 KST:

ZEROBASEONE has released the DIGIPACK version concept photos for their upcoming album “NEVER SAY NEVER”!

Updated August 12 KST:

ZEROBASEONE has dropped the track list for their upcoming full album “NEVER SAY NEVER”!

Updated August 11 KST:

ZEROBASEONE has released more “ORDINARY” version concept photos for their upcoming full-length album “NEVER SAY NEVER”!

Updated August 10 KST:

“ORDINARY” version concept photos of Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, and Ricky have been released for ZEROBASEONE’s upcoming full album “NEVER SAY NEVER”!

Updated August 9 KST:

ZEROBASEONE has unveiled “ORDINARY” version concept photos featuring Sung Han Bin, Kim Gyu Vin, and Han Yu Jin for their upcoming “NEVER SAY NEVER” comeback!

Updated August 8 KST:

“ORDINARY” version concept teasers of Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, and Park Gun Wook have been unveiled for ZEROBASEONE’s first full album “NEVER SAY NEVER”!

Updated August 7 KST:

ZEROBASEONE has released a “NEVER” film for their upcoming full-length album “NEVER SAY NEVER”!

Updated August 5 KST:

ZEROBASEONE has released an “image” album poster and “logo motion” album poster for their upcoming full album “NEVER SAY NEVER”!

Updated August 4 KST:

A spoiler film has been revealed for ZEROBASEONE’s upcoming full album “NEVER SAY NEVER”!

Original Article:

ZEROBASEONE has kicked off the countdown to their return!

On July 31 at midnight KST, ZEROBASEONE released the promotion schedule for their upcoming comeback with their first full-length album “NEVER SAY NEVER.”

The “BOYS PLANET” project group will return with “NEVER SAY NEVER” on September 1 at 6 p.m. KST. Afterwards, the group will hold an offline fan showcase exactly one hour later at 7 p.m. KST, followed by an online comeback show at 8 p.m. KST.

Meanwhile, ZEROBASEONE dropped “SLAM DUNK,” a pre-release single off their upcoming album, last week.

Watch "CAMP ZEROBASEONE" on Viki below:

