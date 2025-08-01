Lee El Is A Longtime Supporting Actress Who Rises After Uhm Jung Hwa’s Disappearance In “My Troublesome Star”

Upcoming drama “My Troublesome Star” has dropped new stills of Lee El in character!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. With the help of detective Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon), Bong Cheong Ja struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years of her memory.

The stills feature Lee El as the sharp and chic Go Hee Young. A longtime supporting actress, Go Hee Young endured bitter tears while living in the shadow of Im Se Ra. After Im Se Ra’s sudden disappearance, she seizes the opportunity to fill the void and rises to become a global star.

The next image captures Go Hee Young’s anger, hinting at a turning point in her once-thriving life. She is on edge after the arrival of someone claiming to be Im Se Ra, who disappeared 25 years ago. Although Go Hee Young enjoyed all the glory in Im Se Ra’s absence, she has lived each day in constant fear of losing her place.

Lee El explained her reason for choosing the drama: “It’s a cute comedy I haven’t seen in a long time. More than anything, the chance to work with veteran actress Uhm Jung Hwa was very appealing.”

She also described her character, saying, “She may be overly ambitious, but her determination to do whatever it takes to succeed, and ultimately achieve her goals will be a key part of her charm.”

“My Troublesome Star” is set to premiere on August 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

