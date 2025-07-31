Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee, And More Impress At Script Reading For “My Youth”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “My Youth” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“My Youth” is a romance drama that follows Sun Woo Hae (Song Joong Ki), who begins to live an ordinary life later than most people, and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee), who must disrupt her first love’s tranquility for her own success.

The script reading brought together director Lee Sang Yeop and writer Park Si Hyun, along with the cast, including Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Ju Myoung, Seo Ji Hun, Jin Kyung, Jo Han Chul, Yoon Byung Hee, and Lee Bong Ryun.

Song Joong Ki plays Sun Woo Hae, a former child star who burned through his prime too quickly and now works as a florist. After a brief moment of fame, he spent his 20s just trying to make ends meet, building a solid life on top of old wounds. His peaceful routine is shaken when he encounters the turmoil of his first love, Sung Je Yeon.

Chun Woo Hee plays Sung Je Yeon, a bold manager and Sun Woo Hae’s first love. Living an otherwise ordinary life, she is forced to confront emotions she had long forgotten because of Sun Woo Hae.

Lee Ju Myoung takes on the role of Mo Tae Rin, a former child star known for her honesty and quirky charm, and the series explores her friendship with Sung Je Yeon, whose personality is completely opposite from hers, as well as an exciting first love only she remembers.

Seo Ji Hun plays Kim Seok Joo, Mo Tae Rin’s first love and Sun Woo Hae’s new brother figure. His story becomes intricately entangled with the completely opposite Mo Tae Rin.

In addition, Jin Kyung plays Kim Pil Doo, the head of an entertainment agency and Kim Seok Joo’s mother; Jo Han Chul plays Sun Woo Chan, Sun Woo Hae’s immature father and a romantic poet; Yoon Byung Hee plays Lee Geon No, Sun Woo Hae’s reliable childhood friend; and Lee Bong Ryun plays Bang Han Na, the management team leader.

The production team said, “‘My Youth’ is a story about people who find new beginnings in places where they believed everything had ended and been lost. Look forward to a beautiful moment in life, brought to life by actors with exceptional depth.”

“My Youth” is set to premiere September 5 as the follow-up to “The Nice Guy.” Stay tuned, and check out a sneak preview of the drama here!

