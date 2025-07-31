Watch: IVE Sings 'XOXZ' In Beautiful Dream-Like Comeback MV

Updated August 25 KST:

IVE is here with new music!

On August 25 at 6 p.m. KST, IVE unveiled their fourth EP “IVE SECRET” along with the music video for the title track “XOXZ.”

Rather than conveying a single straightforward feeling, “XOXZ” is a track that expresses hidden attitudes and emotions like a cipher. With the song, IVE goes beyond expressing only “beautiful emotions,” instead carving out a chic and enigmatic identity.

Check out the music video below!

Updated August 24 KST:

IVE has released a highlight medley for their upcoming EP “IVE SECRET”!

Updated August 22 KST:

A music video teaser has been revealed for IVE’s upcoming title “XOXZ”!

Updated August 20 KST:

IVE has released a new set of concept photos for their upcoming EP “IVE SECRET”!

Updated August 19 KST:

IVE has unveiled a new set of concept photos for their upcoming EP “IVE SECRET”!

Updated August 18 KST:

IVE’s concept film titled “COVER GIRLS HAVE SECRETS” has been revealed for their upcoming album “IVE SECRET”!

Updated August 16 KST:

The next concept photos have been released for IVE’s upcoming album “IVE SECRET”!

Updated August 15 KST:

IVE has dropped a new set of concept photos for their upcoming comeback with “IVE SECRET”!

Updated August 12 KST:

IVE has released the track list for their upcoming EP “IVE SECRET”!

Updated August 10 KST:

IVE has now released “Secret, Cupid” trailer photos for their upcoming EP “IVE SECRET”!

Updated August 8 KST:

IVE has revealed a “Secret, Cupid” trailer f0r their upcoming album “IVE SECRET”!

Updated August 4 KST:

The teaser schedule has been released for IVE’s upcoming album “IVE SECRET”!

Original Article:

Mark your calendar for IVE’s comeback!

On July 31, IVE gifted fans by unveiling the first teasers for their upcoming release along with details about their next album.

The group’s fourth EP “IVE SECRET” is set to drop on August 25, marking their first comeback in approximately six months since their previous EP “IVE EMPATHY.”

Check out the dazzling teasers below!

Are you excited for IVE’s comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!