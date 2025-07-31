Watch: AB6IX Expresses A Relatable Message In MV For Comeback Track 'STUPID'

Updated August 25 KST:

AB6IX has returned with new music!

On August 25 at 6 p.m. KST, the group released their new mini album “UPSIDE DOWN” along with the music video for the title track.

“STUPID” is a pop dance track that expresses sympathy and comfort to those who have been hurt by the thoughts and expectations of others.

Check out the music video below:

Original Article:

AB6IX is officially gearing up for a comeback!

On August 1 at midnight KST, the group announced their plans to make a return with the release of their 10th EP.

Titled “UPSIDE DOWN,” the new EP is scheduled for release on August 25 at 6 p.m. KST, marking their first comeback in approximately 10 months since their previous mini album “BORN LIKE THIS.”

Check out AB6IX’s first teaser image for the album below!

Are you excited for AB6IX’s return? Stay tuned for more updates!