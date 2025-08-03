Watch: TREASURE Finds "PARADISE" In Bright And Summery Comeback MV
Updated September 1 KST:
TREASURE’s long-awaited comeback is here!
The group released their third mini album “LOVE PULSE” along with the music video for the title track on September 1 at 6 p.m. KST.
“PARADISE” is a disco funk track with retro vibes and expresses that moments spent with someone you love are “paradise.”
Watch the music video below:
Updated August 21 KST:
TREASURE has released a track spoiler for their upcoming mini album “LOVE PULSE”!
Updated August 21 KST:
TREASURE has released individual “ROCKCHIC” teaser photos of each member for their upcoming mini album “LOVE PULSE”!
Updated August 20 KST:
A “ROCKCHIC” version visual photo has been unveiled for TREASURE’s upcoming mini album “LOVE PULSE”!
Updated August 19 KST:
TREASURE has revealed the tracklist poster for their upcoming mini album “LOVE PULSE”!
Updated August 17 KST:
Individual “STREET” version visual photos have been released for TREASURE’s upcoming album “LOVE PULSE”!
Updated August 16 KST:
TREASURE has unveiled a “STREET” version visual photo for their upcoming “LOVE PULSE” comeback!
Updated August 13 KST:
TREASURE has released individual “METAL” version concept photos for their upcoming mini album “LOVE PULSE”!
Updated August 13 KST:
TREASURE has released a “Metal version” visual photo for their upcoming mini album “LOVE PULSE”!
Updated August 12 KST:
TREASURE has unveiled “Sporty version” individual photos for their upcoming “LOVE PULSE” comeback!
Updated August 11 KST:
TREASURE has released a “Sporty version” visual photo for their upcoming mini album “LOVE PULSE”!
Original Article:
TREASURE has kicked off the countdown to their September comeback!
On August 4 at midnight KST, TREASURE released the first teaser for their third mini album “LOVE PULSE.”
“LOVE PULSE” is due out on September 1 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out TREASURE’s new poster for the album below!
