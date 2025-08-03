Watch: aespa Showcases Unbridled Energy And High Self-Esteem In Epic MV For 'Rich Man' Comeback

Updated September 5 KST:

aespa is back with new music!

On September 5 at 1 p.m. KST, aespa released their sixth mini album “Rich Man” along with the music video for the title track of the same name.

“Rich Man” is a dance song anchored by gritty, ear-catching electric guitar sounds.

Updated September 4 KST:

aespa has release a music video teaser for their upcoming title track “Rich Man”!

Updated September 2 KST:

“BURST” teaser images have been revealed for aespa’s upcoming mini album “Rich Man”!

Updated September 1 KST:

aespa has released a new “BURST” film and teaser images for their upcoming mini album “Rich Man”!

Updated August 28 KST:

aespa has released a highlight medley and group teaser images for their upcoming mini album “Rich Man”!

Updated August 27 KST:

aespa has now released “ENERGY” teaser photos of Giselle and Winter for their upcoming mini album “Rich Man”!

Updated August 26 KST:

“ENERGY” photos of Karina and Ningning have been revealed for aespa’s upcoming album “Rich Man”!

Updated August 25 KST:

aespa has released a cinematic trailer and poster for their upcoming comeback with “Rich Man”!

Check out both below:

Updated August 5 KST:

aespa has unveiled a new schedule poster for their upcoming mini album “Rich Man”!

Original Article:

Mark your calendars for aespa’s return!

On August 4 at midnight KST, aespa officially announced the date and details of their highly-anticipated September comeback.

aespa will be returning with their sixth mini album “Rich Man” on September 5 at 1 p.m. KST, and you can check out their intro teaser and poster for the release below!

