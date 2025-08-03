Watch: DAY6 Embarks On A Journey Aboard The 'Dream Bus' In New Title Track MV

Updated September 6 KST:

DAY6 has unveiled another music video for their latest album!

The music video for “Dream Bus,” one of the double title tracks from their full-length album “The DECADE,” was released on September 6 at 9:07 p.m. KST.

A song with a pop punk sound and melodic chords, “Dream Bus” is a song that expresses the determination to not let go of one’s dreams even through the obstacles of reality.

Check out the music video below:

Updated September 5 KST:

DAY6 is finally back with a new full-length album!

On September 5 at 6 p.m. KST, DAY6 released their fourth full-length album “The DECADE” alongside the music video for one of its double title tracks “INSIDE OUT.”

“INSIDE OUT” captures the emotions of someone who can no longer keep their feelings hidden, delivering a bold and heartfelt confession of love.

Watch the music video below:

Updated September 4 KST:

DAY6 has unveiled the second MV teaser for “INSIDE OUT”!

Updated September 3 KST:

An album sampler has been revealed for DAY6’s upcoming full album “The DECADE”!

Updated September 1 KST:

DAY6 has released a 10th Anniversary Medley Live!

The medley features all of DAY6’s title tracks including their upcoming double title tracks “INSIDE OUT” and “Dream Bus” from their upcoming album “The DECADE.”

Updated August 29 KST:

DAY6 has unveiled the music video teaser for another one of their title tracks “Dream Bus”!

Updated August 28 KST:

DAY6 has unveiled the first music video teaser for their upcoming title track “INSIDE OUT”!

Updated August 27 KST:

New group concept photos have been revealed for DAY6’s upcoming album “THE DECADE”!

Updated August 26 KST:

DAY6 has now released new concept photos of Wonpil and Dowoon for their upcoming album “THE DECADE”!

Updated August 25 KST:

More concept photos of Sungjin and Young K have been revealed for DAY6’s upcoming album “The DECADE”!

Updated August 24 KST:

DAY6 has unveiled group concept photos for their upcoming album “The DECADE”!

Updated August 23 KST:

DAY6 has released concept photos of Dowoon for their upcoming album “The DECADE”!

Updated August 22 KST:

Concept photos of Wonpil have been unveiled for DAY6’s upcoming album “The DECADE”!

Updated August 21 KST:

Young K’s concept photos have been released for DAY6’s upcoming album “The DECADE”!

Updated August 20 KST:

DAY6’s Sungjin is the first member of the band to star in his own concept photos for their upcoming album “The DECADE”!

Updated August 19 KST:

DAY6 has released a track preview film for their upcoming album “The DECADE”!

Updated August 18 KST:

The tracklist has been released for DAY6’s fourth full album “The DECADE”!

Updated August 14 KST:

DAY6 has unveiled the scheduler for their upcoming full album “The DECADE”!

Updated August 13 KST:

A trailer film has been revealed for DAY6’s fourth full album “The DECADE”!

Updated August 12 KST:

DAY6 has released a preview of a song from their upcoming full-length album “THE DECADE”!

계속되는 꿈, 멈추지 않는 꿈의 버스 10년은 더 먼 길을 잇는 하나의 정류장일 뿐.

오늘도 우리는 여전히, 멈추지 않고 나아간다. DAY6(데이식스) 4th Full Album <The DECADE>

2025.09.05 FRI 6PM (KST)#DAY6 #데이식스#The_DECADE#DAY6_10th_Anniversary pic.twitter.com/VIYUhUS1fJ — DAY6 (@day6official) August 12, 2025

Original Article:

DAY6 is gearing up for their 10th anniversary celebrations!

On August 4 at 12 a.m. KST, a teaser clip titled “The DECADE of us” was revealed for the band’s upcoming 10th anniversary on September 7.

Their fourth full album “The DECADE” will be released on September 5 at 6 p.m. KST, and ahead of the album release, a concert will be held at Goyang Stadium on August 30 and 31.

Also included in the video are hints for various other celebratory activities.

Check out the teaser below: