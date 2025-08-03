Watch: EXO's Chanyeol Resolves To Never Give Up Even If The World Goes 'Upside Down' In Comeback MV

Updated August 25 KST:

EXO’s Chanyeol is back with new music!

On August 25 at 6 p.m. KST, Chanyeol released his second mini album “Upside Down” along with the music video for the title track of the same name.

“Upside Down” is an electronic rock song that blends distorted guitar riffs, classic rock–style drums, and electronic synthesizer sounds.

Watch the full music video below:

Updated August 24 KST:

A music video teaser has been revealed for Chanyeol’s upcoming title track “Upside Down”!

Updated August 21 KST:

EXO’s Chanyeol’s new music video is out!

On August 21 at 6 p.m. KST, Chanyeol released the music video for his B-side track “Happy Accident” featuring SOLE.

“Happy Accident” is an R&B song that compares the process of falling in love and becoming a couple to a “happy accident” that happens between two people.

Watch the music video below:

Updated August 20 KST:

EXO’s Chanyeol has released a music video teaser for his upcoming song “Happy Accident” featuring Sole!

Updated August 19 KST:

Teaser images have been released for “Happy Accident” from Chanyeol’s upcoming solo album “Upside Down”!

Updated August 15 KST:

EXO’s Chanyeol has dropped the next set of teaser images for his upcoming “Upside Down” comeback!

Updated August 14 KST:

EXO’s Chanyeol has released a fresh set of teaser images for his upcoming mini album “Upside Down”!

Updated August 13 KST:

EXO’s Chanyeol has released a new set of teaser images for his upcoming mini album “Upside Down”!

Updated August 12 KST:

EXO’s Chanyeol has dropped “Off” version teaser images for his upcoming album “Upside Down”!

Updated August 5 KST:

EXO’s Chanyeol has revealed a schedule poster for his upcoming solo comeback with “Upside Down”!

Original Article:

EXO’s Chanyeol is gearing up for his first-ever solo comeback!

On August 4 at midnight KST, Chanyeol officially announced the date and details for his upcoming return, which will mark his first comeback since his solo debut a year ago.

Chanyeol will be releasing his second mini album “Upside Down” on August 25 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out his first teaser for the EP below!

Watch Chanyeol in his film “The Box” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch “EXO’s Travel the World on a Ladder in Geoje & Tongyeong” below:

Watch Now