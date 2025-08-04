Go Hyun Jung, Jang Dong Yoon, Cho Seong Ha, And Lee El Impress At Script Reading For Upcoming Drama “Queen Mantis”

Upcoming drama “Queen Mantis” has shared photos from its script reading!

“Queen Mantis” tells the story of a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

The script reading session was attended by director Byun Young Joo, writer Lee Young Jong, and the main cast including Go Hyun Jung, Jang Dong Yoon, Cho Seong Ha, and Lee El.

Transforming into the ruthless serial killer Jung Yi Shin, Go Hyun Jung completely altered not only her voice tone but also her gaze and expressions, creating a chilling yet captivating presence.

Jang Dong Yoon plays Detective Cha Soo Yeol, who must work alongside his mother—the serial killer “The Mantis” he has despised his entire life. He excellently portrayed the character’s intense charisma and devastating pain.

Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon—portraying a twisted relationship between a serial killer mother and her police officer son—perfectly expressed the characters’ complex emotions, raising anticipation for the drama.

Cho Seong Ha plays Choi Jung Ho, head of the Violent Crimes Unit at the Jeonnam Provincial Police Agency, while Lee El plays Kim Na Hee, a senior detective working alongside Choi Jung Ho and Cha Soo Yeol to investigate the copycat case. Cho Seong Ha guided the drama’s flow with perfect control of the emotional highs and lows, while Lee El showed her ability to instantly immerse herself in her character.

Director Byun Young Joo and writer Lee Young Jong heightened expectations with their meticulous attention to detail.

“Queen Mantis” premieres on September 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama here!

