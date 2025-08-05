Watch: Sunmi Celebrates Love And Melancholy Of Youth In “BLUE!” MV

Updated August 26 KST:

Sunmi is back with a new song!

On August 26 at 6 p.m. KST, Sunmi released her new digital single “BLUE!” along with its music video.

The title “BLUE!” carries layered meanings, encompassing sorrow, melancholy, and the youthful vibrancy of “blue.” The track reflects the essence of youth—a time that shines the brightest and most beautiful, yet remains unstable and wavering.

Sunmi took part in writing the lyrics and composing the track, and is involved in the overall production.



Updated August 7 KST:

A “Bass(ad)” comeback trailer has been unveiled for Sunmi’s upcoming return!

Sunmi’s new music is set to be released on August 26 at 6 p.m. KST.



Original Article:

Sunmi is joining the summer comeback lineup!

On August 5, it was reported that Sunmi will be making her return on August 26.

A representative from her agency ABYSS COMPANY confirmed the news, stating, “Sunmi will be making her comeback on August 26. She is currently in the final stages of working on the album.”

This will mark Sunmi’s first comeback in about a year and two months since the release of her digital single “Balloon in Love” in June of last year.

Are you excited for Sunmi's comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!

