Watch: Song Joong Ki Reminisces About His Past With Chun Woo Hee In First Teaser For 'My Youth'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “My Youth” has shared its heart-fluttering first teaser and poster!

“My Youth” is a romance drama that tells the story of Sunwoo Hae (Song Joong Ki), who begins to live an ordinary life later than most people, and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee), who must disrupt her first love’s tranquility for her own success.

The newly released poster shows Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon reunited after years apart. A photo carefully placed in the corner of a diary and pages left unfinished hint at the lingering first love of two 19-year-olds. The caption, “I will always recognize you again and again,” placed above the image of Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon meeting again as adults, builds anticipation for the next chapter of their romance.

The opening teaser, which stirs wistful memories of first love, begins with Sunwoo Hae’s narration: “Is there anyone who remembers their first season, that year, that first snow?” Scenes of Sunwoo Hae, Sung Je Yeon, Mo Tae Rin (Lee Ju Myoung), and Kim Seok Joo (Seo Ji Hun) recalling their innocent and awkward youth filled with dreams and love leave viewers feeling nostalgic.

Then comes Sunwoo Hae’s reflective voice, saying, “At 19, you stood out like a stone in the road, tripping me up whenever I passed by.” Meanwhile, the young Sunwoo Hae (Nam Da Reum) and Sung Je Yeon (Jeon So Young) smile shyly as they board a bus on a rainy day.

The teaser ends with the now grown-up Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon looking at the changed view outside the bus window as Sunwoo Hae wonders aloud, “What would you say if you saw me now?”

Watch the full teaser below!

“My Youth” is set to premiere on September 5.

