Watch: JYP’s Global Girl Group GIRLSET Showcases Free-Spirited Energy In Video For New Single 'Commas'

Updated August 29 KST:

VCHA has officially returned with their rebranded identity, GIRLSET!

On August 29 at 1 p.m. KST, GIRLSET released their new single “Commas” along with an official performance video.

The title track “Commas” stands out with a cool vibe, pairing confident lyrics with the members’ powerful vocals.

Updated August 28 KST:

GIRLSET has revealed a teaser video for their upcoming single “Commas”!

Updated August 9 KST:

Individual teaser images have been revealed for GIRLSET’s upcoming single “Commas”!

Updated August 7 KST:

GIRLSET is gearing up to release a new single!

“Commas” is set to be released on August 29 at 12 a.m. ET.

Original Article:

VCHA is rebranding as GIRLSET!

On August 7, JYP Entertainment unveiled the “GIRLSET” video and logo design on its official social media channels, announcing the group’s relaunch under the new name. Lexi, Camila, Kendall, and Savanna—now known as GIRLSET—are taking a bold step forward as they set their sights on the global music market.

The video highlights the members’ striking new visuals, marking their return after a hiatus of about one year and five months. It captures a wide range of emotions—from joy and ease to tears and visible wounds—showcasing the group’s multidimensional, genuine charm. Dressed in suits that highlight their individual styles, the four members come together as GIRLSET, confidently presenting a united front.

At the end of the video, the phrase “We’re setting who we are” appears, emphasizing the meaning behind the name GIRLSET. It conveys the group’s intention to define their own identity and limitless future, free from any constraints.

Adding to this message, the heart-shaped design in the GIRLSET logo symbolizes the idea of sharing stories that come from the members’ hearts with the world. As they begin this new journey, fans across the globe are excited to witness the group’s more mature and free-spirited evolution as GIRLSET.

