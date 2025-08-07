Watch: TWICE's Chaeyoung Sets Off Fireworks In Solo Debut MV For 'SHOOT (Firecracker)'

Updated September 12 KST:

On September 12 at 1 p.m. KST, Chaeyoung released her first full-length studio album “LIL FANTASY vol.1” along with the music video for the title track “SHOOT (Firecracker).”

“SHOOT (Firecracker)” is a song that layers jazz and disco vibes over a kitschy melody, capturing Chaeyoung’s ambitions and confidence as a solo artist.

Watch the full music video below:

Updated September 11 KST:

TWICE’s Chaeyoung has released a D-1 teaser for her upcoming solo debut album “LIL FANTASY vol.1”!

Updated September 10 KST:

TWICE’s Chaeyoung has released a second music video teaser for her upcoming solo debut track “SHOOT (Firecracker)”!

Updated September 9 KST:

TWICE’s Chaeyoung has revealed the first music video teaser for her upcoming new track “SHOOT (Firecracker)”!

Updated September 8 KST:

TWICE’s Chaeyoung has released a creative video previewing all the songs on her upcoming solo debut album “LIL FANTASY vol.1”!

Updated September 6 KST:

TWICE’s Chaeyoung has revealed quirky new teaser images for her upcoming solo album “LIL FANTASY vol.1”!

Updated September 5 KST:

TWICE’s Chaeyoung has unveiled another set of teaser images for her upcoming solo debut with “LIL FANTASY vol.1”!

Updated September 4 KST:

TWICE’s Chaeyoung has released new teasers for her upcoming solo debut album “LIL FANTASY vol.1”!

Updated September 3 KST:

TWICE’s Chaeyoung has released new teaser images for her upcoming solo debut album “LIL FANTASY vol.1”!

Updated September 2 KST:

The tracklist has been revealed for Chaeyoung’s solo debut album “LIL FANTASY vol.1”!

Updated September 1 KST:

TWICE’s Chaeyoung has released a music video for “AVOCADO” featuring Gliico ahead of her upcoming solo debut with “LIL FANTASY vol.1”!

Updated August 22 KST:

TWICE’s Chaeyoung has revealed a timetable for her upcoming first solo album “LIL FANTASY vol.1”!

Updated August 12 KST:

TWICE’s Chaeyoung has revealed a online cover image for her upcoming first solo album “LIL FANTASY vol.1”!

Original Article:

TWICE’s Chaeyoung’s solo debut date has been announced!

On August 8, a teaser clip was released for Chaeyoung’s first album, which will be released on September 12 at 1 p.m. KST.

The clip gives a glimpse of Chaeyoung preparing for her debut together with various producers.

Check out the video below: