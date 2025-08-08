Watch: Eugene And Ji Hyun Woo Lock Horns As Power-Struggling Couple In Teaser For New Political Drama

MBN’s upcoming drama “First Lady” has unveiled a compelling new teaser video!

“First Lady” follows a shocking turn of events when a man, newly elected as president, demands a divorce from his wife—just as she is set to become First Lady. The drama unfolds over the remaining 67 days leading up to the presidential inauguration, portraying the couple’s intense conflict while unraveling political conspiracies and long-buried family secrets.

The new teaser opens with crowds chanting for newly elected president Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo) on election day. While he basks in victory with a confident smile, Cha Soo Yeon (Eugene) is seen warmly waving to supporters. Over this, her narration plays, “I’m the one who made him president.”

In a tense shift, the next scene shows a large banner falling from a building during the launch of the presidential transition committee—hinting at ominous developments for Hyun Min Chul. Meanwhile, a voice-over adds, “The weaker the president-elect’s position becomes, the greater Cha Soo Yeon’s influence will grow,” as reporters swarm around her.

As the teaser delves deeper into the couple’s fraught relationship, Hyun Min Chul coldly demands a divorce. But Cha Soo Yeon firmly replies, “Divorce is a no. Absolutely not.”

Watch the full teaser below!

“First Lady” is set to premiere on September 24 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

