TXT, HUNTR/X, And THE BOYZ Top Circle Monthly And Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its latest monthly and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

TXT topped the physical album chart for the month of July with their new album “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER,” which debuted at No. 1.

All of the top five albums on this month’s chart were new releases: NCT DREAM’s “Go Back To The Future” entered the chart at No. 2, TWICE’s “THIS IS FOR” at No. 3, THE BOYZ’s “a;effect” at No. 4, and BTS’s “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE” at No. 5.

Weekly Album Chart

THE BOYZ achieved a double crown on this week’s Circle charts, topping both the physical album chart and the digital download chart with their new mini album “a;effect” and its title track “Stylish.”

TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER,” which debuted at No. 1 on the album chart last week, dropped one spot to No. 2 this week, while FIFTY FIFTY’s “Day & Night” shot to No. 3.

XngHan&Xoul (Seunghan’s new brand as a solo artist) took No. 4 on this week’s chart with the debut single album “Waste No Time,” and EPEX rounded out the top five with their new album “Youth Chapter 3: ROMANTIC YOUTH.”

Monthly Digital Chart

Fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” earned a triple crown on the Circle charts for July with their hit song “Golden,” which topped the overall digital chart, streaming chart, and digital download chart.

ALLDAY PROJECT’s debut track “FAMOUS” shot to No. 2 on the overall digital chart for July, while “KPop Demon Hunters” boy band Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” entered the monthly chart at No. 3.

aespa’s new single “Dirty Work” took No. 4 for the month, trailed by WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” at No. 5.

Monthly Streaming Chart

The top five songs on the streaming chart for July were almost exactly the same as the overall digital chart, except WOODZ’s “Drowning” and aespa’s “Dirty Work” swapped places to take No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Weekly Digital Chart

HUNTR/X also maintained their triple crown on the weekly charts with “GOLDEN,” which remained No. 1 on the overall digital chart, streaming chart, and global K-pop chart for the third week in a row.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart were exactly the same as last week: HUNTR/X’s “Golden” came in at No. 1, Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 2, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 3, ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS” at No. 4, and WOODZ’s “Drowning” at No. 5.

Weekly Streaming Chart

The top five songs on this week’s streaming chart were almost exactly the same as the overall digital chart, except ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS” and BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” swapped places to take No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

Monthly Download Chart

HUNTR/X topped the digital download chart for July with “Golden,” which shot to No. 1.

NCT DREAM’s new title track “BTTF” debuted at No. 2 on the monthly chart, while SHINee’s Onew’s “ANIMALS” entered the chart at No. 3.

Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” jumped to No. 4 for the month, with BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” debuting at No. 5.

Weekly Download Chart

THE BOYZ topped the weekly digital download chart with “Stylish,” which debuted at No. 1.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” rose to No. 2 for the week, followed by Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 3, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 4, and Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 5.

Weekly Global K-Pop Chart

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack once again dominated the global K-pop chart this week, sweeping four out of the top five spots. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” remained No. 1, with Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 2, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 3, Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 4, and HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

