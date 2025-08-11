Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Ju Myoung, And Seo Ji Hun Explore The Heart-Fluttering Emotions Of First Love In 'My Youth' Posters

JTBC’s upcoming Friday drama “My Youth” has shared romantic new posters!

“My Youth” is a romance drama that tells the story of Sunwoo Hae (Song Joong Ki), who begins to live an ordinary life later than most people, and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee), who must disrupt her first love’s tranquility for her own success.

The newly released poster captures Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon sharing each other’s warmth through an embrace. Sunwoo Hae has his gaze fixed on Sung Je Yeon with the text between them reading, “Did you also miss me?”

Sunwoo Hae is a former child star who burned through his prime too quickly, spending his 20s just trying to make ends meet. After Sunwoo Hae reunites with his first love, he experiences changes in his life, while Jung Se Yeon reawakens forgotten emotions as she meets her first love again.

Another poster depicts Mo Tae Rin (Lee Ju Myoung) and Kim Seok Joo (Seo Ji Hun) exchanging affectionate gazes. The text, “I must have waited to fall in love,” raises anticipation for their relationship. Mo Tae Rin is an actress who started out as a child star and fell in love with Kim Seok Joo’s voice, leading her to harbor a crush on him. Kim Seok Joo is a tax accountant who is also Mo Tae Rin’s first love.

The production team shared, “‘My Youth’ is a story about people who bloom after everything has passed. Please look forward to the slightly different romance Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Ju Myoung, and Seo Ji Hun will deliver.”

“My Youth” is set to premiere on September 5 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will air two consecutive episodes every Friday. The drama will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Chun Woo Hee in “Melo Is My Nature” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Song Joong Ki in “Reborn Rich”:

Watch Now

Source (1)