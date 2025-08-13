Watch: Jang Dong Yoon Condemns His Serial Killer Mother Go Hyun Jung In “Queen Mantis” Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “Queen Mantis” has released its first teaser!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon plays Detective Cha Soo Yeol, who must work alongside his mother—the serial killer “The Mantis”—whom he has despised his entire life.

The teaser showcases the complex relationship between serial killer Jung Yi Shin and her detective son Cha Soo Yeol. It opens with the two sitting across from each other. With a cold, cynical tone, Cha Soo Yeol says to a pale-looking Jung Yi Shin, “Your hands—the ones that killed five people—are so warm.” Viewers are then shown why Cha Soo Yeol harbors such resentment toward his mother. In one chilling scene, she says, “I should have ripped apart every single part of that bastard’s body, piece by piece.”

The teaser rapidly alternates between shocking scenes of Go Hyun Jung—inspecting a crime scene, smiling while committing murder, and becoming suddenly excited as though recalling the moment of killing.

The relationship between the serial killer mother and her detective son is thrown into turmoil when a gruesome copycat murder shakes the city. Other officers—Choi Jung Ho (Cho Seong Ha) and Kim Na Hee (Lee El)—join the investigation. The teaser offers glimpses of the detectives’ determination to stop further killings, showing them in multiple scenes tracking down clues.

The teaser ends with Jung Yi Shin smiling eerily while her son Cha Soo Yeol is condemning her, saying, “You’re a butcher who loves the smell of blood, a mantis, just a monster!”

Watch the teaser below!

“Queen Mantis” premieres on September 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

