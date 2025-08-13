Watch: CIX Embarks On A Dreamy Journey In MV For 'WONDER YOU' Comeback

Updated September 8 KST:

CIX is back with a new album!

On September 8 at 6 p.m. KST, the group released their new mini album “‘GO’ Chapter 1 : GO Together” along with the music video for the title track.

“WONDER YOU” is a pop-based song with diverse rhythms and instrument sounds. The song expresses curiosity and attraction toward someone.

Original Article:

Mark your calendars for CIX’s return!

On August 14 at midnight KST, CIX officially announced the date and details of their upcoming comeback next month. The group will be returning with their eighth EP, “‘GO’ Chapter 1 : GO Together,” on September 8 at 6 p.m. KST.

