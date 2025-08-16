Eugene, Ji Hyun Woo, Lee Min Young, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Political Drama 'First Lady'

MBN’s upcoming drama “First Lady” has unveiled a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“First Lady” follows the shocking turn of events that ensues when a president-elect demands a divorce from his wife just as she is set to become the first lady. The drama unfolds over the remaining 67 days leading up to the presidential inauguration, portraying the couple’s intense conflict while unraveling political conspiracies and long-buried family secrets.

The script reading was attended by director Lee Ho Hyun, writer Kim Hyung Wan, and the cast, which included Eugene, Ji Hyun Woo, Lee Min Young, Han Soo Ah, Shin So Yul, Kim Ki Bang, and Oh Seung Eun.

Eugene stars in the drama as Cha Soo Yeon, a woman who successfully helps her husband get elected president—only to be blindsided by his demand for a divorce. With a commanding voice and expressive eyes, Eugene captured the complex emotional arc of her character, moving seamlessly between ambition, confusion, conflict, and rage.

Meanwhile, Ji Hyun Woo stars as Hyun Min Chul, a former factory worker who rises to become president-elect. With his distinctive blend of gentleness and gravitas, Ji Hyun Woo delivered a performance marked by subtle charisma and intensity.

Lee Min Young plays Shin Hae Rin, the president-elect’s loyal and poised secretary. Her precise enunciation and calm vocal delivery conveyed the character’s professionalism, while Shin Hae Rin’s unreadable nature heightened the drama’s tension.

Han Soo Ah plays Lee Hwa Jin, Cha Soo Yeon’s stylist and longtime admirer. Meanwhile, Shin So Yul plays Son Min Joo, a sharp journalist who possesses in-depth knowledge about both Cha Soo Yeon and Hyun Min Chul.

Kim Ki Bang appears in the drama as Yoon Ki Joo, a longtime friend of Hyun Min Chul from their factory days. Oh Seung Eun plays Choi Myung Joo, the designer responsible for Cha Soo Yeon’s wardrobe. The supporting actors brought depth and authenticity to their roles, enhancing the story and adding nuance to the narrative.

The production team commented, “‘First Lady’ will be a sensational series with a fresh and unprecedented premise: a divorce battle between Korea’s ‘first couple.’”

“From the very first script reading, the cast showcased phenomenal synergy, giving us strong confidence in the project,” they continued. “Please look forward to their bold character transformations and a drama that introduces an original genre.”

“First Lady” is set to premiere on September 24 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

