Ha Seok Jin Gets Ready To Hit The Track For New Personal Best In 'Run To You'

The upcoming movie “Run to You” has officially confirmed its premiere date and released a new poster!

Starring Ha Seok Jin, Lee Shin Young, and TWICE’s Dahyun, “Run to You” is a heartwarming sports film helmed by director Lee Seung Hoon. It tells the story of a national sprint record holder nearing the end of his prime and a high school track athlete just beginning his journey and running purely for the love of it. The film follows their tireless pursuit of seemingly impossible dreams and the emotional journey they share along the way.

In what marks his return to the big screen after nine years, Ha Seok Jin stars as Kang Goo Young, a sprinter who broke Korea’s 100-meter track record for the first time in 30 years. Despite the initial excitement surrounding his achievement, 10 years later, he finds himself disillusioned. As he nears the end of his heyday, he no longer enjoys running, and he is filled with regret over the path his life has taken.

The character of Kang Goo Young is inspired by real-life athlete Kim Kuk Young, who set a national record in the 100-meter sprint in 2017 that still remains unbroken to this day.

The newly released poster features Goo Young at the starting line, capturing a moment of introspection and resolve. The caption reads, “What matters is my personal record. What an interesting ending.”

“Run to You” will premiere on September 10.

While you wait, watch Ha Seok Jin in “1% of Something” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)