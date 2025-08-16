'The Winning Try' Kicks Off 2nd Half On No. 1 Ratings

SBS’s “The Winning Try” has entered the second half of its run!

On August 15, the comedy sports drama successfully remained the most-watched miniseries of Friday as it kicked off its second half. According to Nielsen Korea, “The Winning Try” scored an average nationwide rating of 5.4 percent.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “The Nice Guy” earned average nationwide ratings of 2.0 percent and 2.3 percent for its latest two episodes.

MBC’s “Mary Kills People,” which normally airs in the same time slot as “The Winning Try,” took the night off due to a festival celebrating the 80th anniversary of Korea’s National Liberation Day. The drama will resume airing as usual on August 16.

