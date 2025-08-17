Watch: Kwon Eunbi Hangs Out With Lee Si An From 'Single's Inferno 4' In 'The Manager' Preview

Kwon Eunbi and Lee Si An will be showing off their friendship on the next episode of MBC’s “The Manager”!

On August 16, the popular reality show aired a preview of its upcoming episode, which will feature Kwon Eunbi as a guest.

The newly released preview begins with Kwon Eunbi stopping by the building she owns, where she is also running a cafe on the first floor. Despite being busy with her singing career, Kwon Eunbi reveals that she is heavily involved in the cafe’s operations, personally baking pastries and coming up with new drink ideas for the menu. She is also shown overseeing the café’s finances.

Next, Kwon Eunbi’s manager reveals that he is living in the building she owns with a heavily discounted rent. After sharing a glimpse of his well-furnished apartment, he adds with a laugh, “I don’t want to move out.”

Later, after filming videos for her upcoming concert, Kwon Eunbi meets up with her close friend Lee Si An, who appeared with her on the Mnet survival show “Produce 48” back in 2018 and recently reentered the spotlight on the hit Netflix dating show “Single’s Inferno 4.”

As they enjoy a meal together at home and playfully joke around with one another, Lee Si An expresses her gratitude to Kwon Eunbi, mentioning that the singer generously lent her designer bags and other accessories for the “Single’s Inferno 4” shoot.

The next episode of “The Manager” will air on August 23 at 11:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch full episodes of “The Manager” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now



