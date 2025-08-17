Watch: NCT's Haechan Shows His "CRZY" Suave Dance Moves In Solo Debut MV
Updated September 8 KST:
NCT’s Haechan is here with his highly-anticipated solo album!
On September 8 at 6 p.m. KST, Haechan unveiled his solo album “TASTE” along with the music video for the title track.
“CRZY” is an R&B pop dance track that blends the raw and powerful hip hop funk rhythms of the early 2000s with guitar sounds and rhythmic vocals, creating a dynamic sense of tension. The lyrics capture the push-and-pull moments after meeting an alluring person.
Check out the music video below!
Updated September 7 KST:
NCT’s Haechan has dropped a music video teaser for “CRZY” ahead of the release of his first solo album “TASTE”!
Updated September 6 KST:
NCT’s Haechan has revealed gorgeous music video teaser images for “CRZY,” a track from his upcoming solo album “TASTE”!
Updated September 2 KST:
Another teaser video and images have been released for Haechan’s first solo album “TASTE”!
Updated August 29 KST:
A teaser video and images have been revealed for Haechan’s first solo album “TASTE”!
Updated August 28 KST:
NCT’s Haechan has released new “Mild” teasers for his upcoming solo debut album “Taste”!
Mild air and lazy light, dizzy with the taste of Fullsun.
HAECHAN 【TASTE – The 1st Album】
➫ 2025.09.08 6PM (KST)
💿 Pre-orderhttps://t.co/HgBwodZTSO#HAECHAN #해찬 #TASTE #HAECHAN_TASTE #NCT #NCT127 #NCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/GHSwcUihqU
— NCT (@NCTsmtown) August 27, 2025
Mild air and lazy light, dizzy with the taste of Fullsun.
HAECHAN 【TASTE – The 1st Album】
➫ 2025.09.08 6PM (KST)
💿 Pre-orderhttps://t.co/HgBwodZTSO#HAECHAN #해찬 #TASTE #HAECHAN_TASTE #NCT #NCT127 #NCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/p6nMT10BRc
— NCT (@NCTsmtown) August 27, 2025
mild
HAECHAN 【TASTE – The 1st Album】
➫ 2025.09.08 6PM (KST)
💿 Pre-orderhttps://t.co/HgBwodZTSO#HAECHAN #해찬 #TASTE #HAECHAN_TASTE #NCT #NCT127 #NCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/Pd7mCZc3uY
— NCT (@NCTsmtown) August 27, 2025
mild
HAECHAN 【TASTE – The 1st Album】
➫ 2025.09.08 6PM (KST)
💿 Pre-orderhttps://t.co/HgBwodZTSO#HAECHAN #해찬 #TASTE #HAECHAN_TASTE #NCT #NCT127 #NCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/AqiXLuKye0
— NCT (@NCTsmtown) August 27, 2025
Cherry waffle melts slow. Fullsun holds the hour.
HAECHAN 【TASTE – The 1st Album】
➫ 2025.09.08 6PM (KST)
💿 Pre-orderhttps://t.co/HgBwodZTSO#HAECHAN #해찬 #TASTE #HAECHAN_TASTE #NCT #NCT127 #NCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/W1JxTCRrbB
— NCT (@NCTsmtown) August 27, 2025
Cherry waffle melts slow. Fullsun holds the hour.
HAECHAN 【TASTE – The 1st Album】
➫ 2025.09.08 6PM (KST)
💿 Pre-orderhttps://t.co/HgBwodZTSO#HAECHAN #해찬 #TASTE #HAECHAN_TASTE #NCT #NCT127 #NCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/LKIK5UOHEQ
— NCT (@NCTsmtown) August 27, 2025
Updated August 27 KST:
NCT’s Haechan has released a new set of teasers for his upcoming solo debut with “TASTE”!
The light falls heavy, the taste is sharp, and the moment is short.
HAECHAN 【TASTE – The 1st Album】
➫ 2025.09.08 6PM (KST)
💿 Pre-orderhttps://t.co/HgBwodZTSO#HAECHAN #해찬 #TASTE #HAECHAN_TASTE #NCT #NCT127 #NCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/EgE9LYiVT0
— NCT (@NCTsmtown) August 26, 2025
Updated August 19 KST:
Teaser images have been released for Haechan’s first solo album “TASTE”!
Updated August 19 KST:
The schedule poster has been revealed for Haechan’s first solo album “TASTE”!
Original Article:
Mark your calendars for NCT’s Haechan’s solo debut!
On August 18 at midnight KST, Haechan officially announced the date and details of his highly-anticipated solo debut.
Haechan will be releasing his first solo album “TASTE” on September 8 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out his first teaser for the upcoming album below!
