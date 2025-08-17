Watch: NCT's Haechan Shows His 'CRZY' Suave Dance Moves In Solo Debut MV

Updated September 8 KST:

NCT’s Haechan is here with his highly-anticipated solo album!

On September 8 at 6 p.m. KST, Haechan unveiled his solo album “TASTE” along with the music video for the title track.

“CRZY” is an R&B pop dance track that blends the raw and powerful hip hop funk rhythms of the early 2000s with guitar sounds and rhythmic vocals, creating a dynamic sense of tension. The lyrics capture the push-and-pull moments after meeting an alluring person.

Check out the music video below!

Updated September 7 KST:

NCT’s Haechan has dropped a music video teaser for “CRZY” ahead of the release of his first solo album “TASTE”!

Updated September 6 KST:

NCT’s Haechan has revealed gorgeous music video teaser images for “CRZY,” a track from his upcoming solo album “TASTE”!

Updated September 2 KST:

Another teaser video and images have been released for Haechan’s first solo album “TASTE”!

Updated August 29 KST:

A teaser video and images have been revealed for Haechan’s first solo album “TASTE”!

Updated August 28 KST:

NCT’s Haechan has released new “Mild” teasers for his upcoming solo debut album “Taste”!

Updated August 27 KST:

NCT’s Haechan has released a new set of teasers for his upcoming solo debut with “TASTE”!

Updated August 19 KST:

Teaser images have been released for Haechan’s first solo album “TASTE”!

Updated August 19 KST:

The schedule poster has been revealed for Haechan’s first solo album “TASTE”!

Original Article:

Mark your calendars for NCT’s Haechan’s solo debut!

On August 18 at midnight KST, Haechan officially announced the date and details of his highly-anticipated solo debut.

Haechan will be releasing his first solo album “TASTE” on September 8 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out his first teaser for the upcoming album below!

