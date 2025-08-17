Watch: NCT WISH Brings Out Their True 'COLOR' In Vibrant Comeback MV

Updated September 1 KST:

NCT WISH is here with new music!

On September 1 at 6 p.m. KST, NCT WISH unveiled their third mini album “COLOR” along with the music video for the title track of the same name.

“COLOR” is an electric pop song highlighted by powerful synthesizers and jazzy chord progressions. The lyrics capture NCT WISH’s bold confidence to paint the world in their unique color while staying true to their own identity.

Check out the music video below!

Updated August 30 KST:

A music video teaser has been released for NCT WISH’s “COLOR”!

Updated August 29 KST:

NCT WISH has dropped teaser images for their upcoming mini album “COLOR”!

Updated August 26 KST:

The music video has been unveiled for “Baby Blue” from NCT WISH’s upcoming album “COLOR”!

Updated August 25 KST:

NCT WISH has released a music video teaser for their upcoming song “Baby Blue”!

Updated August 21 KST:

NCT WISH has released a “COLOR is missing” trailer for their upcoming comeback with “COLOR”!

Updated August 20 KST:

NCT WISH has released “Bring out the color” teaser images of Sakuya, Yushi, Sion, and the full group for their upcoming mini album “COLOR”!

Updated August 19 KST:

Teaser images of Ryo, Riku, and Jaehee have been released for NCT WISH’s upcoming mini album “COLOR”!

Original Article:

NCT WISH’s latest comeback teasers are exploding with “COLOR”!

On August 18 at midnight KST, NCT WISH released a surreal new set of “We paint this town” teaser images for their upcoming mini album “COLOR.”

“COLOR,” which will include NCT WISH’s recent pre-release single “Surf,” is due out on September 1 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out NCT WISH’s music video for “Surf” here—and all of their new teaser images for “COLOR” below!