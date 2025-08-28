6 Male K-Pop Idols With Handsome, Sophisticated K-Drama Visuals

There’s something so charming about lead K-drama actors—the clean, handsome visuals are totally next-level! These seven K-pop idols could do double-duty as leading actors thanks to their good looks. They could star in a K-drama any day!

TXT’s Soobin

Known for his sophisticated visuals that draw fans in, TXT’s Soobin is undoubtedly leading actor material. He gained a lot of attention during his time as a host on “Music Bank,” proving that he’s already camera-ready. With his impressive height and handsome looks, he looks like he just walked out of a K-drama!

RIIZE’s Sungchan

Another idol who attracted a lot of fans during his time as an MC, Sungchan of RIIZE charmed everyone on the set of “Inkigayo“! He also proved that his visuals are perfect for the camera—he would be the perfect K-drama actor! His small face and standout features give him a handsome look that would be perfectly suited to any drama.

Not only is SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu blessed with a handsome face—his body proportions are amazing as well! He spends time in the gym maintaining his physique, but it also wouldn’t be a surprise if he was spotted on the set of a K-drama. With high cheekbones and a sharp jawline like his, it’s no wonder that his visuals catch everyone’s attention!

Having starred in a couple of movie-like music videos for Stray Kids’ promotions, Lee Know has already shown some impressive acting skills. He also has perfect visuals for the camera! His strong cheekbones and wide eyes make for a striking combination, and he really stands out on screen. Get him a leading role, stat!

Sung Han Bin is so good-looking that even this photo shoot feels like it came straight out of a K-drama ending scene! His pure, soft visuals are perfect for a coming-of-age drama or even a love story with the boy next door. There’s just something about him that’s so charming and so well-suited for the camera!

Originally in acting school before he was recruited to be a part of BTS, it’s way past time for Jin to snag a starring role in a K-drama! His nickname of “Worldwide Handsome” is no joke—with his handsome features and perfect proportions, Jin looks good no matter what. He’d definitely be a great leading man!

What other idols do you think should be added to this list? Tell us in the comments below!