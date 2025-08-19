5 Times Episodes 7-8 Of 'My Girlfriend Is The Man!' Made Us Root For Yoo Jung Hoo & Chuu

Episodes 7 and 8 of “My Girlfriend Is the Man!” delivered plenty of heart-fluttering moments, laugh-out-loud antics, and unexpected developments that had viewers shipping Ji Hoon (Yoo Jung Hoo) and Min Joo (Chuu) even more. While the drama hasn’t explicitly leaned into shifting romantic dynamics, fans can’t help but hope for Ji Hoon to end up with Min Joo. From moving day mishaps to late-night encounters, here are five standout Ji Hoon and Min Joo scenes that had everyone buzzing.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Ji Hoon helping Min Joo move in

The episode opens on a lighthearted note as Yoon Jae (ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha), still reeling from hurting Ji Hoon in the previous episode, tries to redeem himself with some borrowed charm. Inspired by his father, who woos his mother with a teddy bear balloon and a headband dance, Yoon Jae attempts to recreate the moment. But his plans are quickly interrupted when Min Joo arrives, boxes in tow, announcing that she is moving into the very same building as Ji Hoon.

Naturally, she calls on her dependable Yoon Jae oppa to help with the heavy lifting, but things don’t go as planned. Yoon Jae struggles to keep up as Ji Hoon swoops in to do the heavy work. From effortlessly carrying a table with one hand to dusting shelves neither Min Joo nor Yoon Jae can reach, Ji Hoon unintentionally steals the spotlight, even though all she wanted was to prevent Yoon Jae and Min Joo from staying too close.

Despite Min Joo’s playful nagging, the whole sequence feels straight out of a rom-com montage, with Ji Hoon showing off her strength in the most unsuspecting way. Viewers couldn’t help but point out how much it resembled someone trying to impress a crush.

Ji Hoon being momentarily mesmerized

Once the dust settles after the move, Min Joo takes a moment to rehydrate. And here is where the show slips in a scene fans can’t stop dissecting. With Chuu’s natural charm radiating through her role as Min Joo, her simple act of drinking water turns into a moment where both Yoon Jae and Ji Hoon pause to admire her. The ambiguity is delightful. Are both main leads genuinely taken aback by her beauty, or is Ji Hoon simply stunned at Min Joo’s boldness?

For shippers, the answer is obvious. For casual viewers, it adds another layer of tension between the three. The camera doesn’t resolve the question. Instead, it lingers just enough to let the audience choose their interpretation.

Under the spotlight at the Hanok Village Autumn Festival

If the earlier moments were subtle teases, the Hanok Village Autumn Festival is where Ji Hoon and Min Joo’s dynamic truly steps into the spotlight. Hours before the festival, Min Joo stumbles upon a discarded job poster tossed out by Ji Hoon. Later, she calls him to the event and surprises him with a part-time opportunity. When Ji Hoon asks why she didn’t call Yoon Jae instead, Min Joo cheekily responds that they needed someone “more chiseled” and that unlike Ji Hoon, Yoon Jae is “a soft white tofu.”

While the scene is wrapped in humor, fans couldn’t ignore the underlying care. Did Min Joo really only call him because she thought Ji Hoon fit the job perfectly, or was it her way of quietly supporting him after noticing he was looking for a part-time job? The drama doesn’t spell it out, but the implication is enough to make the Ji Hoon and Min Joo ship feel less like a fantasy and more like a possibility.

Ji Hoon to the rescue

Earlier in the series, Ji Hoon tried to avenge Yu Ri, a moment that made fans ship the best friend duo, and this week the same thing happened with Min Joo and Ji Hoon. Min Joo’s junior, who initially seemed harmless, crosses the line from crush to stalker. After lying about a group project to get Min Joo alone, he escalates his obsession by following her to her new residence and even attempting to abduct her when she rejects his advances.

Cue Ji Hoon’s timely arrival. Armed with nothing but a bubble wand, she manages to fend off the stalker and protect Min Joo, giving fans the satisfying hero moment they had been waiting for.

The parallels weren’t lost on viewers, as fans pointed out the irony. Min Joo once crossed boundaries herself when pursuing Yoon Jae, even dressing up as Ji Eun to get close to him. This confrontation may just be the mirror she needs to reflect on her past mistakes.

A near romantic moment

The climax of the episode, and perhaps the most talked-about scene, comes when Ji Hoon falls ill with a fever. Min Joo finds her sitting weakly on the stairs and brings her inside to rest. As Ji Hoon drifts in and out of sleep, she clings to Min Joo’s hand and begins to cry, vulnerable in a way rarely seen from her. Min Joo, torn between leaving and comforting her, eventually settles beside Ji Hoon, holding her hand until she herself falls asleep.

If this were any other K-drama, the moment would practically scream romance. Two characters, exhausted yet tender, falling asleep in each other’s arms is the textbook “realization of love” scene. While the series will most likely end with Ji Hoon turning back into her old self and reuniting with Yoon Jae, the framing, the softness, and the unspoken intimacy left fans longing for an alternate ending.

While episodes 7 and 8 highlighted Min Joo and Ji Hoon’s evolving relationship, another standout moment came when Ji Hoon was encouraged to enter a writing competition. With this push, she may finally rediscover her lost passion and channel it toward finding stability in her otherwise unsettled life.

Start watching “My Girlfriend is the Man!”:

Watch Now

Hey Soompiers! What did you think of last week’s episodes? Let us know in the comments below!

Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “My Girlfriend is the Man!” and “My Lovely Journey“