Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Ju Myoung, And Seo Ji Hun Revisit First Love As Adults In “My Youth” Poster

JTBC’s upcoming Friday drama “My Youth” has unveiled a nostalgic new poster!

“My Youth” is a romance drama that tells the story of Sunwoo Hae (Song Joong Ki), who begins to live an ordinary life later than most people, and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee), who must disrupt her first love’s tranquility for her own success.

The group poster builds excitement, recalling the characters’ pure, awkward 19-year-old days as dazzling and radiant because they filled each other’s unspoken voids by being one another’s first love.

Sunwoo Hae, who spent his 20s working to make a living, now seems to have found peace as he smiles brightly, surrounded by flowers. Also drawing attention is his first love, Sung Je Yeon, whose presence brings a rush of excitement that threatens to break his calm.

For Sung Je Yeon, time with Sunwoo Hae was a refuge from the colorless routine of being 19, when life followed strict rules and left no room to dream of escape. Now, reunited as adults, anticipation grows over what emotions their first love will revive, and what new side of Sunwoo Hae Je Yeon will capture through the camera.

Mo Tae Rin (Lee Ju Myoung), who rose to fame with Sunwoo Hae as the “nation’s siblings,” now shows a different side in her focus on a script, shaped by the experience of overcoming the struggles of being a child star. Her only comfort, the one that freed her from the pressure to perform flawlessly because she was so loved, was the voice that came through the school’s broadcast system. Tae Rin’s first love, who consoled her childhood, was Kim Seok Joo (Seo Ji Hun).

Seok Joo’s flawless appearance and warm smile add to the excitement. As he crosses paths again with Tae Rin—someone who becomes more intriguing and fascinating the more he gets to know her—curiosity grows over what thrilling changes she might bring to his orderly life.

The production team of “My Youth” said, “The reunion of Sunwoo Hae, Sung Je Yeon, Mo Tae Rin, and Kim Seok Joo, who remember each other’s 19-year-old days, will evoke emotions that are cheerful yet heartfelt, sometimes warm, and sometimes bold.”

“My Youth” is set to premiere on September 5 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will air two consecutive episodes every Friday. The drama will be available on Viki.

Source (1)